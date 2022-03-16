Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Short Interest Update

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,562,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 7.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,040,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,877,000 after purchasing an additional 139,267 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Tennant by 563.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 85,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,498,000 after acquiring an additional 73,363 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 32,840 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNC stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.69. 104,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,426. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. Tennant has a twelve month low of $70.14 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

