Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.23 million.Core Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.05-0.08 EPS.

NYSE CLB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,570. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 2.77.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

