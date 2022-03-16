Brokerages Set Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) PT at $8.63

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.81.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 11,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $118,280.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,258 shares of company stock worth $932,155 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yext by 228.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yext during the fourth quarter worth $8,565,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 923,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 744,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yext by 43.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,759. The company has a market capitalization of $872.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yext will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

