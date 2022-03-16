Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) will post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. Qualtrics International posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

XM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. now owns 23,738,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,968 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after purchasing an additional 886,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,352,000. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $29.69. 1,710,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232,510. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualtrics International (XM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.