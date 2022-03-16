Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Down 15% Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold (ETG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $300,093.03 and $231.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

