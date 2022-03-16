CCUniverse (UVU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (UVU) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $8,212.31 and $1.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007608 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000043 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001124 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

