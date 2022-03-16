StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Short Interest Update

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 279,800 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 219,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SRT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 45,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,647. StarTek has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $162.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $178.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StarTek will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StarTek during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StarTek during the third quarter worth $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in StarTek during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in StarTek during the third quarter worth $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on StarTek in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StarTek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

StarTek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.