Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 40,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.19. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000.

About Franklin Universal Trust (Get Rating)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

