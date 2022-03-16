GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.64

GOME Retail Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GMELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.
About GOME Retail (OTCMKTS:GMELY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GOME Retail (GMELY)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for GOME Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GOME Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.