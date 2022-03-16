Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) to Hold

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOCO. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. 8,126,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $426.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19. GoHealth has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GoHealth will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the second quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in GoHealth by 41.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

