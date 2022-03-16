Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 959,651 shares of company stock valued at $889,772,464. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $38.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $840.23. The stock had a trading volume of 27,938,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,104,689. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $843.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.48, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $911.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $933.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

