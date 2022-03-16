Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells 910 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 15th, Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13.
- On Friday, January 14th, Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00.
SNX traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, hitting $112.60. 264,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,896. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.
About SYNNEX (Get Rating)
TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SYNNEX (SNX)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.