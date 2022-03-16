Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells 910 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $98,434.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $93,236.13.

On Friday, January 14th, Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00.

SNX traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, hitting $112.60. 264,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,896. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $96.09 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

