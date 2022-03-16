Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) COO Daniel Alegre Sells 14,563 Shares

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,677,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,227 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

