Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) COO Daniel Alegre Sells 14,563 Shares

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,677,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,768,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,618,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 295,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,484,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,227 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
