Streamr (DATA) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Streamr (DATA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. Streamr has a total market cap of $54.16 million and approximately $9.87 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges.

Streamr is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

