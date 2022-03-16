Head-To-Head Analysis: Frontier Group (ULCC) versus Its Competitors

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Frontier Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Frontier Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Frontier Group Competitors 661 2182 3131 195 2.46

Frontier Group currently has a consensus price target of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 82.89%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 42.76%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frontier Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion -$102.00 million -22.46 Frontier Group Competitors $7.63 billion -$987.28 million 6.06

Frontier Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Frontier Group Competitors -4.88% -82.48% -2.12%

Summary

Frontier Group rivals beat Frontier Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

