Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of Canon stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. 250,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,208. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. Canon has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canon will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canon by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Canon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.