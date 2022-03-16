AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerSale updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ASLE traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 250,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,952. AerSale has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AerSale by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 133,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AerSale by 3,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 79,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,263,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AerSale by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 26,041 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

