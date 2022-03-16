Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CVGW traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. 184,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $641.53 million, a P/E ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $81.00.
CVGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
About Calavo Growers (Get Rating)
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.
