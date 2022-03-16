Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CVGW traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. 184,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,797. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $641.53 million, a P/E ratio of -54.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

CVGW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,538,000 after buying an additional 364,532 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 196,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 74,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 74,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Calavo Growers (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.