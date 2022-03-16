TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.580-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.43.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,267,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,090. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

