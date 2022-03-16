Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
In other news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFJ. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 86.7% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 475,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
