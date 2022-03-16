Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Down 22.6% in February

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 816,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.66. 762,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.49.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.
In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total value of $5,146,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,889,141. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 224.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after acquiring an additional 139,016 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 550.0% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Camden Property Trust (Get Rating)
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.