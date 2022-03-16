Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Down 22.6% in February

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 2,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 816,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of CPT stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.66. 762,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $106.68 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.49.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total value of $5,146,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,889,141. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 224.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,650,000 after acquiring an additional 139,016 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 550.0% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

