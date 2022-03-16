NEXT (NEXT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $494,699.54

NEXT (NEXT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One NEXT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $494,699.54 and approximately $4,140.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About NEXT

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

