Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. 148,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,237. Koppers has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $610.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Koppers by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,280 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.