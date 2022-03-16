Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEM. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $34,333,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $523,699,000 after purchasing an additional 572,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Select Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Select Medical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

