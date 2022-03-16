PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,165,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,152. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 232,972 shares of company stock worth $7,398,581. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.96.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.