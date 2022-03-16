Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.40 Million

Brokerages expect Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) to post sales of $14.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $18.80 million. Foghorn Therapeutics reported sales of $290,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,865.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will report full year sales of $58.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $75.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.60 million, with estimates ranging from $40.80 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foghorn Therapeutics.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

FHTX traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 135,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,866,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Foghorn Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.