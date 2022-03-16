$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.47. MP Materials posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 161.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MP. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.95. 2,496,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. MP Materials has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 21.44.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,736,876 shares of company stock valued at $207,327,740 over the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

