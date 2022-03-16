PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.
NYSE:PRG traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 885,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,865. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. PROG has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $56.73.
PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PROG by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 116,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PROG by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PROG by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PROG by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PROG by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROG (PRG)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.