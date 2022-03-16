PROG (NYSE:PRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

NYSE:PRG traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 885,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,865. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. PROG has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $56.73.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut PROG from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PROG by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,462,000 after purchasing an additional 116,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PROG by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,772 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PROG by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in PROG by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PROG by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.