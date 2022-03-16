P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 79,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

PTSI traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,207. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $848.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

P.A.M. Transportation Services’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, March 17th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTSI shares. Stephens initiated coverage on P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

