Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 693,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,713. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $52.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

