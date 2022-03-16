OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 621,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 174,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,596. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 46.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 229.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 71.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

