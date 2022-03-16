Analysts Anticipate Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $839.09 Million

Equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $839.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $827.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $850.35 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $759.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OPCH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $456,120 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPCH traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $26.32. The company had a trading volume of 680,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.39. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.86.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

