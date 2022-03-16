uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) to post $17.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.56 million. uCloudlink Group reported sales of $17.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year sales of $73.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.76 million to $73.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $99.45 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $110.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in uCloudlink Group in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.60. 25,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,634. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. uCloudlink Group has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

