BOOM Hits Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (BOOM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 1% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and $80,435.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00035697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00103900 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,097,487 coins and its circulating supply is 778,066,754 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

