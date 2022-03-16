Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.550 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,248,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,362. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.80.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

