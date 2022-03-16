Brokerages Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $12.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $54.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMST. Raymond James increased their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of LMST stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $127.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.72. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

