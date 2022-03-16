Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for 22nd Century Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.99 million. 22nd Century Group posted sales of $6.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will report full year sales of $35.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.26 million to $35.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $61.27 million, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $83.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 22nd Century Group.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Dawson James lifted their price target on 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of 22nd Century Group stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.11. 2,216,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,854. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $343.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after buying an additional 2,384,689 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 470.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth $2,423,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 623.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 330,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

