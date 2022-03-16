Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Ashford stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 1,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,606. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.27.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 13,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashford by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

