Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Ashford stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 1,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,606. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.27.
In related news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 13,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
About Ashford (Get Rating)
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.