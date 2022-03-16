Short Interest in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Drops By 20.4%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 315,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novan by 9.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Novan alerts:

NOVN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 93,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,363. Novan has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -0.04.

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novan will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday.

Novan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.