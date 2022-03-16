Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,815,951,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,892,316,000 after purchasing an additional 121,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after purchasing an additional 228,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $659.43.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $20.70 on Wednesday, reaching $442.36. 4,138,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.89 and a 200-day moving average of $577.94. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

