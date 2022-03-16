PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.09)-(0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $81.5-83.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.19 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.170 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $66.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.96.

PD stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. 3,165,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,152. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. PagerDuty has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 23,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $790,587.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $2,063,869.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,398,581 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in PagerDuty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

