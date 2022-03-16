Analysts Expect PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $71,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. 935,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,816. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.05.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

