$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) will post sales of $130,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $150,000.00. Clene posted sales of $210,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $600,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of CLNN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.75. 93,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $171.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. Clene has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $17.82.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 101,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Clene by 7,045.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Clene during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

