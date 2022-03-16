Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 520,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,658. The company has a market capitalization of $197.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.35. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.40% and a negative net margin of 279.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 128.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 129,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

