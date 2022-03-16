USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) Short Interest Update

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 94,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUGS. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of USHG Acquisition by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 349,959 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in USHG Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Get USHG Acquisition alerts:

Shares of USHG Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 258,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,590. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27. USHG Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USHG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USHG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.