Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BXMX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.31. The stock had a trading volume of 218,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,346. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $15.22.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. This is a positive change from Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
