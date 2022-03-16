i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 196,900 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS:IAUCF traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 53,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. i-80 Gold has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, i-80 Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.