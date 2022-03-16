ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.050-$1.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.87 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $323.09.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $12.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $310.92. The stock had a trading volume of 539,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,804. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $258.00 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

