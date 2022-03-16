$14.92 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $14.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $11.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $82.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $84.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $120.35 million, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $129.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $726,533.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $728,804.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,573 shares of company stock worth $2,243,140 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $473,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 195,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,128. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $693.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.27 and a beta of 0.77.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

