Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives $13.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

AGLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,164. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.79.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 67,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $130,220.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 177,249 shares of company stock worth $357,862 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 172,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.